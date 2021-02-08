Android 12 beta update release date tipped with device list

This week the expected release date for Google’s Android 12 Developer Beta was reaffirmed with a list of devices. The devices that’ll likely gain access to Android 12 will differ from the list of devices that’ll have access to the first waves of Developer Beta. The list of devices Google works with to test the Android 12 developer beta will be relatively limited – the full Android 12 release schedule will expand beyond the first limited list.

The developer beta release timeline in the year 2021 will likely closely resemble that of the year 2020. This means we’ll likely see an initial release of the Android 12 developer beta late this week or early next week (here in February, 2021).

It is expected that the following devices will gain access to the Developer Beta of Android 12 at launch or soon thereafter. This list is not confirmed, nor official from any public source as yet.

• Google Pixel 5, 4a, 4a 5G

• Google Pixel 4, 4XL

• Google Pixel 3, 3XL, 3A, 3A 5G

Devices less likely to attain access to the first Developer Preview for Android 12, but still possible:

• Motorola Edge, Edge+

• Nokia 5.4

• Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

• Realme 8, X9

• Xiaomi Mi 11, Poco F2

• OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

At the tail end of January here in 2021, we got a peek at one of the many changes Google will make in Android 12. There we saw the Color Space system in a very, very early code tip. Google’s already revealed a bit of a app store change for Android 12, along with Play payment crackdowns. Watch out for some anti-tracking feature upgrades as well.

NOTE: The Public Beta release schedule is different from that of the Developer Beta. If the schedule for the Public Beta follows what we know from last year, we’ll see a release date in early June, 2021. Take a peek at the timeline below for more recent Android update details.