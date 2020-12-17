Among Us just landed on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Xbox Game Pass has had a pretty big December thus far, but today might just be the biggest day of the month for it. One of the most popular games of the year – Among Us – is going live on Xbox Game Pass for PC today, and though it’s hard to imagine that there are people who want to play it but don’t already own it, there has to be some people out there who fit that description, right?

If that’s you and you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC, you can now play Among Us as part of your subscription. Unfortunately, console players have to sit this one out due to the simple fact that there is no Xbox version of Among Us – at least not yet. The fact that Among Us launched on Switch earlier this week might be a indication that the game will come to other consoles in the future.

For now, though, PC, mobile, and Switch are the only platforms supported. On PC and Switch, the game costs a mere $5, while on iOS and Android, Among Us can be had for the low price of absolutely nothing. As we said, most people who wanted to play Among Us have probably tried it already, but this is a good chance for those who have only tried the game on mobile to take it for a spin on PC.

Among Us has enjoyed a huge 2020, even though it originally launched back in 2018. The game went relatively unnoticed until earlier this year when a number of popular streamers began broadcasting it, and once it gained a following on Twitch, it exploded in popularity. Despite the fact that it’s a game from 2018, Among Us managed to win two awards at the 2020 Game Awards – Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game.

Among Us has a pretty bright future as well, as we also got our first look at the game’s next map during the 2020 Game Awards. We’ll see what happens with Among Us in the coming weeks and months, but for now you Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers wondering what all the fuss is about can find out for yourself.