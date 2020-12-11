The Last of Us Part 2 bags Game of the Year crown, Among Us in mobile

Games have become almost critical this year with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many to survive indoors. That almost makes this year’s The Game Awards even more poignant and important for the gaming industry. It is also the first time the awards show was done virtually, making this year’s event even more surreal. And as if emotions aren’t already riding high, this year’s Game of the Year winner will most likely split camps just as much as the game itself did.

The Last of Us Part 2 tries to continue the streak of its critically acclaimed 2013 predecessor. That, however, was not to be and the sequel has largely been considered polarizing in the very elements that were supposed to be its strengths. Winning the 2020 GotY might seem like a vindication for fans of the game but will also probably fire up critics of both the title and the awards even more.

🏆 THE LAST OF US PART II IS GAME OF THE YEAR!! 🏆 Congratulations @Naughty_Dog on an INCREDIBLE night at #TheGameAwards! #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/OUGKbniY6t — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

That said, The Last of Us Part 2 did bag multiple awards, from Best Narrative to Best Game Direction, which will probably be controversial. It bested Ghost of Tsushima, which did Best Art Direction, and Hades, who is rightfully the king of Indies.

It is unsurprising that Among Us did get some awards. The highly popular “social deduction” game even made mainstream news with US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a.k.a. AOC, live streamed the game last October. Among Us won Best Mobile game and Best Multiplayer, beating Fall Guys and even Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Just in time, developers Innersloth teased the game’s next installment, an Airship Map.

Other notable winners include Final Fantasy VII Remake for best Score and Music, also not a surprise given what the original was known for. The Best VR/AR title went to Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx while the Best Simulator crown was put on the ginormous Microsoft Flight Simulator. Curiously, No Man’s Sky won “Best Ongoing” game instead of Fortnite.