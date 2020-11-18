AMD 6800 stock – where to buy and what’s out

Today we’re taking a peek at the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series and where cards are available for sale. The graphics card series including AMD Radeon 6800 and 6800XT were released for sale this week and reviews suggest they’re winners. If you’re able to get through to any of the stores that claim stock for the cards, you’ll find them here.

If you live in the United States, you may be able to find the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series available for sale straight through the AMD site, officially. But that’s probably the first place you’d look anyway, right? You could also look at the Amazon portal but there’ll almost certainly be no cards to be had there.

Individual cards MAY be available at your local Micro Center in your home town – or a town near you. They’ve got a system to search per-store that’ll be worth trying if you live anywhere near a Micro Center.

The Best Buy search system shows both the RX 6800 and RX 6800 TX, from XFX and MSI. There you’ll see the most basic pricing: $580 for the RX 6800 and $650 for the RX 6800 XT, but they’re all “coming soon” – which basically means sold out.

One place that might be worth refreshing a bit is Newegg where they’ve got iterations of the RX 6800 from ASRock, Sapphire, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI. At the moment at which this article is set to go live, the full collection is SOLD OUT. If you’re looking at B&H online you’ll see a landing page that says they’ll have stock at some point – but not today.

You can toss an RX 6800 in a gaming PC over at Origin PC for prices starting at $2,078 (the cheapest build with AMD Radeon RX 6800 inside). They’ve got pricing plans that start at around $37 a month, too.

The Cyberpower PC crew suggest they’ll have the cards in big PC builds soon. The same goes for CLX Gaming, who have a really spiffy looking build system going, but haven’t quite added RX 6800 to said system just yet.

If you head to XIDAX you’ll see several prebuilt systems for $2,342 and upward. If you’re over at Velocity Micro you’ll find builds for around $4470 with RX 6000 inside.

If you head to Maingear you’ll find configurations with RX 6800 inside starting at $1,665. That’s with the most basic of elements outside the card itself – and might not be the worst option if you’ll be paying eBay prices otherwise.

At Falcon Northwest you’ll find some extreme customization options and some of the cleanest builds we’ve ever seen in a custom gaming PC. At the moment it does not appear that Falcon NW has RX 6000 cards for builds, but they’ll likely have them soon – we’ll let you know when we hear back!