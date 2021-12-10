Amazon’s The Expanse hit sci-fi show is getting its own Telltale game

Telltale Games plans to turn Amazon’s hit science fiction series The Expanse into a video game. The announcement was made during Thursday’s The Game Awards 2021 show, and it included a one-minute teaser trailer. Players will, Telltale revealed, operate as XO Camina Drummer aboard the Artemis, a spaceship where “a blood mutiny breaks loose.”

Image: Telltale Games

Telltale has transformed a number of popular shows into fun story-based video games, not the least of which is the Telltale Series based on The Walking Dead. Given its massive popularity, it’s no surprise the company would turn its attention to The Expanse.

The science fiction series started as novels, later scoring itself a television adaptation from Syfy. Despite its very high ratings from critics and viewers, Syfy canceled the show with its third season, a decision seemingly made in light of restrictive streaming rights and a dip in viewership numbers.

As tends to happen when a popular broadcast television show is abruptly canceled, fans rallied around the title and called on streaming companies to pick it up for an additional season. Amazon ended up answering that request, producing new seasons while making The Expanse an Amazon Original on Prime Video.

Amazon made it known months ago that the show’s sixth season — which arrives this month — will bring the series to an end. The series finale will be comprised of only six episodes compared with the 10 in past seasons, leaving some fans skeptical that the show will get a proper conclusion. Amid this, fans have called for an expansion of the sci-fi universe, including potentially into other media formats.

That’s where Thursday’s announcement comes in — if nothing else, fans will get to enjoy the series beyond season six with The Expanse: A Telltale Series from Telltale and Deck Nine Games. Though few details about the title have been released at this time, the company has added a web page for the game on its website.

The video game will be set before the events we see in the television series, though it’ll revolve around the massively popular character Camina Drummer. The series has already established a huge storyline for this character, leaving a number of paths for Telltale to take with its game adaptation.