The Expanse season six gets first trailer and confirmed release date

Amazon has released the first trailer for season six of The Expanse, the hit science fiction show it picked up following Syfy’s abrupt cancellation. Amazon said late last year that it would bring The Expanse back for a sixth — and final — season, and now it is offering fans their first look at what they can expect.

The Expanse first premiered on Syfy in December 2015; despite its popularity, it only received three seasons before the network made the surprising decision to cancel the show. As tends to happen with massively popular TV shows that are prematurely terminated, The Expanse was acquired and continues to live on in streaming format.

Amazon has released two additional seasons on its Prime Video platform, both 10 episodes in length, and plans to wrap up the show with a final sixth season featuring only six episodes. The trailer was released as part of New York Comic Con, confirming a premiere date of December 10 with a weekly release schedule through February.

That follows the same general release schedule Amazon used for the show’s current season five, though the decision to conclude the series with only six episodes has left some fans concerned. The Expanse‘s plot has only grown larger and more chaotic as war spreads between multiple planets, leaving many storylines to resolve in only half a dozen episodes.

It’s impossible to say how things will play out at this time, but fans have expressed hope that The Expanse will pave the way for a larger media presence that potentially includes new shows based on the hit novels. Whether Amazon would consider releasing additional content set in the sci-fi universe is unknown.