All 2020 iPhone 12 phones appear to leak at once

Today a leak showed multiple new iPhones at once, indicating the full line of smartphones coming from Apple for the entire rest of the year. All of the models appear to be “iPhone 12” related, with just one device missing from the bunch – the device that’ll likely be released here in April – unless that device has a different name here than it did in previous leaks. The full iPhone 12 collection will likely be revealed in September of 2020, if history serves as precedent.

Two standard iPhone 12 units were listed alongside an iPhone 12 Pro and an iPhone Pro Max. The smaller models were given codenames D52G and D53G, coming with a 5.4-inch display (with a notch) and a 6.1-inch display (with a notch). All of the devices leaked today have a notch – none have a standard rectangular display.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch display and codename D53P, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to roll with codename D54P, with a 6.7-inch display. These larger devices both appear to come with 3 cameras plus Lidar on their backs, much like leaks from earlier this April. These larger devices (both Pro models) are said to have Stainless Steel Body builds and new A14 chips, as well as 5G connectivity.

The smaller two devices are ALSO said to have 5G connectivity and the newest in A14 chip technology. The smaller two devices were tipped to have aluminum bodies (not stainless steel), and 2 cameras at their backs. These devices will not have Lidar – hence the non-Pro name, and likely the major difference in pricing.

These devices match up pretty well with what we saw in yesterday’s big leak. That includes a smaller notch – shown in today’s leak from Jon Prosser – as well as some new features like Home Screen Widgets. So we’ll get at least 5 iPhone models in the year 2020 – what sort of alternate dimension is this?