Airstream updates Flying Cloud and International trailer with posh interiors

Airstream recently unveiled new interior designs for its Flying Cloud and International travel trailers. New for 2021 are refreshed decors, updated fabrics, and new leather options across the board. Airstream is the leader in travel trailers and luxury coaches for its build-quality and creature-comfort design. The redesigned interior will only make the Flying Cloud and International more desirable than ever.

Let’s start with the Flying Cloud. It happens to be the most popular and versatile travel trailer in Airstream’s portfolio. In fact, the Flying Cloud is offered in 14 floor plans to suit any family size. But for 2021, the Flying Cloud gets a host of cabin improvements. This includes new fabrics for the bedding, pillows, and curtains; premium Corian® fixtures, flooring, and countertops; and soft-close cabinet hinges.

Previous Flying Cloud trailers were equipped with UltraFabrics Dwell upholstery, but Airstream is now including two new Ultraleather options in two color combinations: Sunlit Maple with Carolina Gray or Sunlit Maple with Seattle Mist. Also new are blackout curtains (replacing the roller blinds of previous models), new kitchen and faucet trimmings, and a cream-colored overhead storage cabinet.

Meanwhile, the iconic Airstream International trailer is available in 12 floor plans. Previously offered in Serenity and Signature design themes, the International receives a new Refreshed Coastal Cove décor theme for 2021. This means a pair of new Ultraleather options including Coastal Cove with Aqua or a lighter shade of Coastal Cove with Seashell.

The Airstream International is also blessed with new fabric designs for the pillows, curtains, and beddings; new vinyl flooring and interior laminates; and a premium Corian® countertop. You’ll also find blackout curtains, new cabinets with a glossy finish, and Moen® pull-down style faucets for the kitchen and bathroom.

Also new for both the Flying Cloud and International is a square floating sink galley offering more storage options and better ergonomics. Optional on both trailers is a handcrafted aluminum rear hatch and screen. Airstream has yet to divulge pricing, but the Flying Cloud starts at $78,900 while the International has a base price of $91,800.