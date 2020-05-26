Airstream Tommy Bahama Relax Edition is a Mercedes Sprinter van for the island life

We all need a break from this COVID-19 brouhaha. And for the lucky few, this Airstream Tommy Bahama Relax Edition provides the perfect getaway vehicle for your next island destination. If the three-pointed star is any indication, this marvelous vacation coach started life as a standard Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500 van. But as you can see, this luxury coach is more than just an ordinary people carrier.

The Airstream Tommy Bahama Relax Edition is available in three configurations. The Interstate Nineteen Special Edition starts at $166,196 and has a 4-seat/2-sleep configuration. The Interstate Lounge has a base price of $196,700 and has 9 seats and a 2-sleep arrangement. Finally, you can get the Interstate Grand Tour with 7 seats for the same price as the lounge edition.

Admittedly, the price is a bit steep. In fact, you can get yourself a McLaren 570S or Mercedes-AMG GT R for less money than a souped-up, beach-bound Mercedes Sprinter van. However, no McLaren or Mercedes-AMG supercar came with a minibar, a built-in shower and toilet, and a dedicated camera monitoring system, right? Airstream is still offering a variety of travel trailers and touring coaches for less cash, but the Tommy Bahama Interstate is essentially a luxury beach house on wheels, which makes it highly desirable for people on the go.

Airstream fitted the van with a two-burner stove, a refrigerator, microwave oven, matte-finish wood cabinetry, and satellite TV. It also has touchscreen controls for the electric awning. The Tommy Bahama island vibe is found throughout the interior with embroidered marlins in the seat headrests, bespoke glasses and beach chairs, and printed plants on the bedding, towels, and pillows.

Even the minibar reminds you to ‘Live the Island Life’ as you prepare your favorite cocktails at sundown. According to Airstream, the Tommy Bahama Relax Edition is a bestseller in Florida and California, and we don’t find that surprising at all.

The island coach is also equipped with premium leather seats, a tankless water heater, genuine Corian countertops, a 16,000 BTU furnace, and a powerful 13,500 BTU air conditioning system. It also has a built-in 2.5 kW generator to juice up the van’s standard appliances and accessories. In short, it’s the ideal steed for your #VanLife regimen.

Airstream’s Tommy Bahama Relax Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine producing 188 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels or all four wheels via a standard five-speed automatic gearbox. Equipped with a tow package and Mercedes-Benz’s trailer stability assist system, this van has a maximum 5,000 lbs. towing capacity.