After The Mandalorian Season 2, watch this short list of clips

Today we’ve compiled a list of clips, episodes, and movies you’ll do well to see after you’ve completed The Mandalorian Season 2. This set of clips will aid you in your journey forward AND will allow you to expand your knowledge of The Force and the ever-growing world of canon Star Wars history. Before we go on, here, know this: We’re about to discuss a couple items that need a SPOILER ALERT. Do not go forward if you’ve not already completed The Mandalorian Season 2.

THIS is your last warning. If you’ve not watched the entirety of The Mandalorian Season 2, turn back now. Like much of Star Wars, the following set of clips and movies and such are entertaining no matter their order, but you’ll gain maximum glee if you don’t get spoiled before you continue.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2: Luke on Pillio

When Star Wars: Battlefront 2 was released, I played the game. I did not expect to gain such insight into the life and times of Luke Skywalker as he rolled on after Return of the Jedi. Here you’ll see Luke visiting the planet of Pillio.

This Mission to Pillio takes place 4 ABY, the same year as occurs the events seen in Return of the Jedi. Luke’s visit to Pillio takes place so soon after the destruction of the second Death Star that he appears to be wearing the same clothing!

It is in this mission that Luke finds a compass. This compass eventually leads him to the Jedi temple on the planet Ahch-To. It is many years before he removes himself from The Force after failing Ben Solo – but it’s here that he finds the compass that leads him to the Jedi temple and the Sacred Jedi Texts.

SW: Battlefront 2: Operation Cinder

In The Mandalorian Chapter 15: The Believer, we hear mention of “Operation Cinder.” This operation took place near the end of BBY 4, continuing on into the year BBY 5. As you’ll see here, The Emperor had a plan in place were he to ever fall – a contingency plan that included killing a LOT of people.

Seeing this plan in action should give you some greater insight into Mayfeld’s mindset in The Believer.

Shattered Empire

If you’d like to know a whole lot more about what happened to Luke between Return of the Jedi and his appearance in The Mandalorian, I recommend getting your hands on everything that has to do with Shattered Empire.

Above you’ll see an epic retelling of the comic book series for Shattered Empire from Comistorian. While you may want to purchase the full comic set instead, this is the next best thing. This series of comics was created by writer Greg Rucka and artists Marco Checchetto and Andres Mossa.

Aftermath

After you’ve consumed the clips above, I recommend picking up the novel Star Wars: Aftermath, by Chuck Wendig. This novel takes place at the tail end of BBY 4 and continues on into the point at which The Rebellion begins to formally reorganize into The New Republic.

If (and when) this novel captures your imagination, there are two more Star Wars Aftermath novels that continue the story. Fast forward to the novel Star Wars: Bloodline by Claudia Gray and you’ll find Leia Organa dealing with the universe as it exists six years before the events of Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Next – we’ll see if Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett spawns any more paperbacks or comic books that take place in this time. Cross your fingers for more of what’s happened on Tatooine!