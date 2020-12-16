After The Mandalorian Season 2, a Christmas Day release

The next making-of special for The Mandalorian will be released to Disney+ on Christmas Day. The Mandalorian Making of Season Two (aka Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian) is an hour-long movie that’ll deliver the entirety of Season 2 in behind-the-scenes form. But why, you might ask, wouldn’t this even-more-exciting season have an even-more-massive making-of special than Season 1?

If you watch the first season of The Mandalorian, you know that the show was novel, new, and exciting. The first season of the Mandalorian’s making-of series covered that part of the equation extensively. This was a documentary about the creation of The Mandalorian as much as it was about each individual episode.

The next release is a “new installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.” It’s not so much meant to be compared to the first season for bulk as it is meant to be an extension of what was done before. All the same, this is Star Wars, and ravenous fans are going to want as much coverage as they can possibly demand.

Disney Gallery – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of Season 2 “explores the production of all 8 episodes in Season 2 – from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.”

The second season feature will be released on December 25, 2020, making it the ideal daytime viewing experience for all the Star Wars fans that didn’t get the Star Wars LEGO sets they wanted from Santa. Then they can watch all of Star Wars: Rebels over again to make sure they picked up everything about Grand Admiral Thrawn, then Clone Wars to make sure they know everything about Ahsoka Tano.

If one thing was made clear about the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian Season 2, it was that this series is as much its own vehicle as it is a launching pad for spin-offs. Take a peek at the Star Wars series and movies Disney has planned for the next couple of years, and see!