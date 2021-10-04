Acer Windows 11 laptops: The first three on the market

Today Acer announced that they’d be covering three key categories for initial hardware launches with Windows 11 onboard. The models fit in the categories Sustainable, Thin and Light, and Gaming. You’ve likely heard these names before – they’re effectively tried-and-true models released now by Acer as Windows 11 heroes to lead the charge.

The Acer Aspire Vero will be released in one iteration with an Intel Core i7 inside with Windows 11, and another with a Core i5 and Windows 11. This laptop is Acer’s first “eco-friendly, EPEAT Silver-certified notebook featuring post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic throughout the chassis and keyboard.” This computer has 100% recyclable packaging, to boot!

The Aspire Vero with Core i7 and Windows 11 will be available starting on October 5, 2021 with a price of approximately $899.99 USD. The Core i5 model with Windows 11 will be “coming later in October” and will be priced at around $699.99 USD.

The “Thin and Light” category is covered by the latest Acer Swift 5 model. This Acer Swift 5 will be available on October 5 with Windows 11 and prices starting at around $1,099.99 USD.

The gaming category is covered by the latest Acer Nitro 5 laptop. This Nitro 5 with Windows 11 has a 144Hz FHD display, 11th Gen Intel Core processor, and NVIDIA GPU. The Acer Nitro 5 will begin to be sold in new configurations with Windows 11 onboard for prices starting at around $1199.99 USD with a release date in mid-October, 2021.

These are only a few of the PC units that’ll be available with Windows 11 onboard right out the gate here at the tail end of the year 2021. Acer also has a list of Acer PCs that will be able to upgrade to Windows 11, too.

Take a peek at our Windows 11 first impressions (linked above) and our article on how Microsoft suggests you install Windows 11 on the PC you have in front of you right now. And stay tuned as we start to review some of the most fantastic Windows 11 hardware in the world – very soon!