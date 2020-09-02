Acer Swift 5 gets Intel Evo Platform vertified, 11th Gen Intel Core inside

This week the folks at Intel revealed a refresh of the Acer Swift 5 and Acer Swift 3. Acer’s Swift 5 was newly verified as an Intel Evo platform notebook, and both the Swift 3 and Swift 5 were given access to 11th Gen Intel Core Processors. These devices will be available for purchase starting in November in North America.

Acer announced that the Acer Swift 5 was “one of the industry’s first” to be verified by Intel’s Project Athena innovation program as an Intel Evo platform laptop design. This means that the laptop is “designed to deliver incredibly responsive mobile performance and immersive features that improve the overall experience, including instant wake, Intel Iris Xe graphics, vibrant displays, and the latest in connectivity.”

The newest version of the Swift 5 works with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protecting its touchscreen display. This machine also has an option to include an antimicrobial solution on its touchpad, its keyboard, and all of its covers.

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) will be available with a 14-inch Full HD display and 11th Gen Intel Core processors starting in November of 2020. When this device is made available in North America, it’ll have a starting price of approximately $1k.

Two versions of the Acer Swift 3 were revealed this week with code-names (SF313-53) and (SF314-59). The lesser of the two is the (SF314-59), with a 14-inch FUll HD display with a starting price of approximately $700 USD. Both that model and the (SF313-53) model work with 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

The Acer 3 (SF313-53) works with a 13.5-inch 2K display, and it’ll have a starting price at around $800 USD. Both versions of the Acer Swift 3 revealed today will be released in North America in November of 2020. These devices are the newest in a line of Acer Swift notebooks – take a peek at the timeline of links below to learn more about their predecessors. Also take a peek at our Acer Swift 7 review to see the “impossibly thin ultrabook.”