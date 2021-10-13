Acer TravelMate Vero expands eco-friendly lineup

Acer expanded its “eco-friendly” computer line with new Vero devices this week. The Acer Aspire Vero was revealed earlier this year as an upgrade-friendly consumer laptop made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. Today, Acer revealed the Acer TravelMate Vero (laptop for business), Acer Veriton Vero (mini desktop PC), Acer Vero BR277 (monitor), and a series of Vero accessories.

The Acer Aspire Vero was introduced as one of the first Windows 11 laptops to hit the market. This notebook has a chassis made with 30% PCR plastic, and a design that makes it “easy to disassemble, repair, upgrade, and recycle the computer or its components.”

The Acer TravelMate Vero is made with a 30% PCR plastic chassis, is also made to be “easily repaired and upgraded,” and (also like the Aspire Vero), ships with packaging that is 100% recycle-friendly.

The Acer Veriton Vero Mini is the first desktop in the Vero line. This computer has a chassis that’s 25% PCR plastic and is packaged in a 100% recyclable box. It’s interesting here that Acer doesn’t say “100% recyclable packaging” as they do with the other Vero products – interesting indeed!

The Acer Vero BR277 is a “sustainable FHD monitor” made with a “more than 50% PCR plastic” housing. This monitor works with ENERGY STAR, EPEAT, and TCO certifications, and ships in 100% recyclable packaging.

The Acer Aspire Vero has a release date in November with a starting price at around $700 USD. The Acer TravelMate Vero will be released in North America in the first month of the year 2022 with a starting price around $900 USD. The Acer Vero BR277 monitor will be sold for approximately $300 starting in March of 2022 in North America.

There’ll be a Macaron Vero Mouse that’ll be available in EMEA in February 2022 for around 24.90 Euro. There’ll also be a Vero Mousepad and Ecosleeve available in EMEA in February 2022 starting at around 19.90 and 24.90 Euro.