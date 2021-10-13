Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition brings 3D tech to the public

Earlier this year, Acer introduced 3D vision technology they called SpatialLabs. Hey introduced this tech with a laptop that was not for sale to consumers, and have been developing the tech ever since. Now they’ve introduced a laptop called the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition, complete with a “3D Stereoscopic module for SpatialLabs” capable of outputting 1920 x 2160 pixel resolution imagery in 3D mode. They also launched SpatialLabs with a more formal webpage for developers to join in on the fun.

The Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition is a Windows 11 Pro 64-bit laptop (model number CN715-73G) with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, up to 32GB DDR4 RAM (upgradeable to 64GB with 2x soDIMM), and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Data storage sits at 2TB NVMe SSD, and connectivity includes WiFi 6 AX201 (Intel Wireless), dual-band 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 2.2 MU-MIMO tech, Bluetooth 5.1.

This laptop also works with DTS audio, Acer PurifiedVoice tech with two built-in microphones, Acer TrueHarmony tech for powerful sound and headphone-like audio. Audio is further aided with far-field pickup, adaptive beam forming, “voice recognition enhancement”, and voice tracking. Three audio input modes can be selected: voice recognition, personal call, and conference call.

But the most important bit is the 3D module you’ll see just above the display. With this, users will be able to use the Acer SpatialLabs system as outlined in part back in May of 2021 when Acer SpatialLabs was introduced.

It’ll be interesting to see how far Acer goes in supporting the SpatialLabs system, and if releasing a laptop like this to the general public is the push the tech needs to latch on to engineers, medical professionals, and creators of all sorts. Take a peek at the Acer SpatialLabs developer site to learn more about this next-generation technology.

Acer also revealed two new ConceptD 3 devices, one with Windows 11 and a latest-available set of innards. That’s the Acer ConceptD 3 (CN316-73G) with a 16-inch IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

There’s also a new Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, a device with a 15.6-inch IPS display on a hinge, not unlike that of the Acer ConceptD Ezel devices of the past.