Here's How Long A Volkswagen ID.4 Battery Will Actually Last

The ID.4 is pretty huge for Volkswagen. It's the brand's first serious attempt at an EV crossover at a price that's reasonably affordable.

While the Tesla Model S and GMC Hummer EV are flashy, fast, and possess some truly wild characteristics, they are hardly family haulers or vehicles for customers on a budget just looking for a convenient commuter a little bigger than a Nissan Leaf or a Chevy Bolt. In the United States, crossovers are the dominant vehicle on the road, so it makes perfect sense why VW would put so much effort into the ID.4.

When customers are thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle, there are usually a few questions that come to mind — and almost all concern the battery. How much range does the car have? How long does it take to charge? Or how long will the battery last before it needs replacing? Those are all absolutely valid questions. Fortunately, the battery on the ID.4 and many other EVs have a fairly long lifespan before degrading into a state in which it is no longer usable.