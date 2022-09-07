How This Small Machine Has Made Oxygen On Mars For The First Time

The Perseverance rover, currently exploring Mars, isn't just performing scientific analyses and collecting samples. It also carries a small machine on board that could change the future of Mars exploration and even enable humans to eventually visit the planet. The machine, called the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment or MOXIE, is designed to make oxygen from carbon dioxide.

Oxygen on Mars is rare, making up less than 0.2% of the atmosphere. And oxygen is extremely important for future missions to Mars, not only for humans to breathe but also for planned rockets to take off from the planet's surface. NASA's Mars Sample Return mission plans to launch a rocket from Mars for the first time, but there's a challenge. A rocket doesn't only need fuel to launch — it also needs an oxidizer to enable that fuel to burn. On Earth, there's plenty of oxygen in the atmosphere to act as an oxidizer. But on Mars, we'll need to find a way to make oxygen in order to launch rockets as well as for humans to visit there.

To achieve this, NASA and other space agencies are trying out an approach called in-situ resource utilization, which means using what is available on Mars to make what we need. MOXIE will take Martian carbon dioxide and turn it into oxygen.

In a recently published article in the journal Science Advances, the scientists and engineers behind MOXIE explained how it's been working since the Perseverance rover arrived on Mars in February 2021.