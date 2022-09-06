How To Retrieve Deleted Photos On iPhone

Accidentally deleting a photo on your iPhone can be a frustrating experience, especially if you've selected multiple photos you were intending to share, and instead, you've now deleted dozens of them. As Apple points out in a support document, recently deleted photos don't instantly get wiped from your iPhone — rather, they go to a Recently Deleted folder within the Photos app. That folder contains any photos, videos, or screenshots that were deleted within the last 30 days. Beyond 30 days, your photos, videos, and screenshots will be permanently deleted unless you have iCloud Photo Library off and a recent iCloud or iTunes backup.

There are a few edge cases where you won't be able to retrieve deleted photos. For example, if you accidentally deleted a photo that somebody else sent you in a text thread but never actually saved in the Photos app, that photo is gone forever. In that case, you could try and ask the sender to resend the photo if they still have it, however.