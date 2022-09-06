Brazil Just Suspended iPhone Sales After A Controversial Decision

In 2020, when Apple announced the iPhone 12 series, it made the controversial decision to remove the charging adapter and free earbuds from the retail package. Apple claimed that the decision was purely borne out of environmental concerns, and the company tried hard to convince consumers that the decision was part of its initiatives to address the massive e-waste problem. Nevertheless, Apple's decision was met with scorn from consumers and ridicule from most of the competition. Two years on, it is now commonplace for even the most expensive smartphones to not feature a charging adapter as part of the retail package.

While most smartphone consumers seem to have come to terms with the reality of brands not including charging adapters and accessories with smartphones, consumer protection groups in several countries have pushed back against these arguably anti-consumer moves. France, for example, mandated Apple continue to provide French citizens with free EarPods even after the company stopped including them in the box. In December 2020, Brazilian consumer watchdog Procon-Sao Paulo fined Apple the equivalent of $1.9 million for removing chargers from retail boxes. Procon's other subsidiaries from the regions of Santa Catarina, Fortaleza, and Caldas Novas imposed additional fines on the company.

However, these fines seem to have had little impact on Apple's strategy in Brazil. The cash-rich company continued selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil with impunity. Taking cognizance of Apple's nonchalant attitude, Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) recently announced in a press release harsher punishments: Apple has been barred from selling certain iPhones in the country with immediate effect.