Apple Watch Pro Case Leak Teases What A Big Deal This Is

2022 seems to be fast becoming the year major wearable brands are making inroads into the largely uncharted territory of "Pro" smartwatches. While there is no set definition for what makes a smartwatch attain Pro status, the consensus seems to be their larger size (case sizes typically exceeding 45mm) and a target user base that prioritizes unique features above everything else.

These larger, more capable watches come loaded with tech and by virtue of their size, offer much better battery life compared to normal-sized smartwatches and even offer additional extras like the ability to charge themselves using solar power. The Pro smartwatch category, until recently, was largely the bastion of models like the Enduro and Fenix series from Garmin.

With rumors of Apple working on a Pro edition of the Apple Watch, it was only natural for its Korean archrival Samsung to make a move of its own. In August, Samsung did exactly that when it launched the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the company's biggest smartwatch ever. While it shared some internals with the rest of the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, it boasted a completely fresh design language and an overall improvement in ruggedness thanks to the body being made of titanium.

Recent rumors surrounding Apple's own Pro smartwatch indicate that the product could be called the Apple Watch Pro. The same report also talks about the likelihood of existing Apple Watch accessories becoming incompatible with the Apple Watch Pro on account of its larger frame. More recent reports only seem to confirm these older assertions.