The Lincoln L100 Will Totally Change The Way You Think About Cars

Few are privy that American automaker Lincoln has made the most fantastic and eye-catching concept cars ever. It did it again with the Lincoln L100 concept that made its maiden appearance at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the automaker's gift to itself and the world to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The sleek and stylish L100 concept pays homage to Lincoln's first production luxury vehicle, the Lincoln L Series (or Model L), which debuted in 1920.

Henry M. Leland founded the Lincoln Motor Company in 1917, named after the great Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. Leland is also the co-founder of American luxury brand Cadillac after initially building car engines for Ford (per Classics & Beyond). According to Bonhams, the Lincoln L Series boasted exquisite craftsmanship and build quality comparable to any luxury marquee of the era, including the Mercedes-Benz 630, Cadillac Type 61, and Rolls-Royce Phantom I.

The Lincoln L Series was a great car, but Leland was unwilling to sacrifice quality to satisfy the company's ambitious sales targets. The board disagreed and put the Lincoln Motor Company under receivership. Henry Ford bought the Lincoln Motor Company for $8 million, and Leland left the automaker shortly after.