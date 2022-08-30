The Social Media App You Should Probably Stop Using On Android

Some social media apps aren't exactly as innocuous as they seem, and the threat is only more prevalent if you're on Android. TikTok has grown into one of the most popular social media platforms, with over 1 billion users visiting the site on a monthly basis (via TikTok). However, the social media app — which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance — has also been the subject of scrutiny by the U.S. government in the past. In 2019, the U.S. Army deemed TikTok a "cyber threat," banning the popular mobile app on the phones of its soldiers in the process, according to People. The situation didn't get any better in 2020, as a member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged Google and Apple's executives to remove the app altogether from their respective stores (via The Guardian).

While the company did admit that its China-based employees can have access to the TikTok data of American users, it explained that it would first require approval from its U.S.-based security team to be able to do so. That didn't stop the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) from putting TikTok under review for the sake of national security, though. In the meantime, TikTok has rolled out various security improvements, including ones that seek to protect its younger audience via an update in 2021. The question is, does this make TikTokers immune to exploitation, or are users merely delaying a possible data leak in the future?