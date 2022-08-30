The Lightning Tech That Hopes To Save Lives

Being struck by lightning can be a horrifying notion, but there's a type of tech that can help make calamitous storms seem less scary than usual. Nature has a way of letting us know who's in charge, and a single lightning strike can easily force anyone to seek shelter ASAP. Fortunately, weather prediction technology has evolved over the years, with satellites now serving as humanity's constant eye in the sky to detect any suspicious anomalies. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is among the groups that help prevent civilians from becoming victims of such weather hazards.

By using a variety of weather-related tech, NOAA has constantly found ways of giving everyone a head-start in avoiding danger. However, the problem with lightning strikes lies in their unpredictability. People have a slim yet very real chance of having a life-threatening encounter with lightning just as much as being crushed by a random rocket from space. That's something NOAA is trying to prevent with its innovative lightning tech, but does it show any promise or is it still too early to tell?