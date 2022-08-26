Moderna Sues Pfizer And BioNTech Over COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

In an unexpected turn of events, Moderna has filed a lawsuit against its two rivals: Pfizer and BioNTech. The complaints have been filed in the United States and in Germany and they pertain to alleged patent infringement. According to Moderna, the two pharmaceutical giants copied Moderna's mRNA vaccine technology that was initially made prior to the pandemic. The company is seeking financial damages that have not been shared in its official announcement.

The aforementioned mRNA technology was used in COVID-19 vaccines for the first time, but Moderna was early to develop it and file patents on it, which it now points out, citing patents filed between 2010 and 2016 as the ones that Pfizer and BioNTech have allegedly copied. An mRNA vaccine — also referred to as messenger RNA — uses a molecule of genetic code that invokes an immune response in the body. This helps your immune system fight the real virus if and when you are exposed to it.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Pharma companies seemed eager to get a working vaccine out as soon as possible. In 2020, Moderna said that it would not be enforcing COVID-19-related patents. This pledge was later updated to state the following: "To underscore our commitment to low-and middle-income countries, Moderna is now updating our patent pledge to never enforce our patents for COVID-19 vaccines against companies manufacturing in or for the 92 low- and middle-income countries in the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), provided that the manufactured vaccines are solely for use in the AMC 92 countries."