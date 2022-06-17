FDA Approves Two COVID-19 Vaccines For Young Children

The FDA has given emergency approval for the use of two COVID-19 vaccines on young children. Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are now available for use on children as young as six-months-old. Moderna had previously only been authorized for use in individuals aged 18 or over, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for individuals aged five and over. Before the announcement, only children aged five and over could get a vaccine, and the only vaccine on offer for people under the age of 18 was made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf said many parents were waiting for this decision, and children down to six months of age will now be protected, before adding "As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death."

Earlier this year, Pfizer delayed an attempt to have its vaccine authorized for use in children under five, while studies into its effect on children were ongoing. Both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines have been recommended ahead of the third shot that was developed in response to the 2020 pandemic by Johnson & Johnson. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been linked with more severe, albeit rare, side effects and decreased efficacy.