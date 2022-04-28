Moderna Wants The FDA To Approve Its COVID-19 Shot For This Controversial Age Group

Moderna has just asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The group covers children ranging from six months to 5 years old. Simultaneously, the company has started the process of requesting authorization from similar organizations all over the world as it gears up for an international release of its mRNA vaccine for children. The information comes from an announcement shared on Moderna's website, accompanied by a short statement from company CEO Stéphane Bancel: "We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19 and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers."

The request for approval follows a study that found the vaccine is effective in young kids, although the efficacy was higher in younger age groups. In children under 2 years of age, the vaccine was around 51% effective in preventing infection from the (still dominating) omicron variant of COVID-19. In kids ages 2 to 5 years old, the effectiveness was measured at around 37%. The results of the KidCOVE study were shared by Moderna in March 2022 in an official release.

Prior to requesting authorization, Moderna tested its mRNA vaccine on a group of around 6,700 participants under 6 years of age. Some participants received placebo vaccines to measure the efficacy accurately, while others received two doses of mRNA-1273. Only healthy kids took part in the study, and the vaccine doses were administered 28 days apart.