Samsung Galaxy Watch's Rising Popularity Has Apple Running For Cover

Given how ubiquitous the Apple Watch has become, it is hard to imagine that the whole lineup of products did not even exist as recently as 2014. First announced in 2015, the Apple Watch lineup was targeted as an alternative to smartwatch offerings from popular brands of the time — including the likes of Samsung, Garmin, and FitBit. However, much to the chagrin of these brands, Apple went on to dominate the smartwatch market within a very short span of time.

A closer look at shipment figures from the past couple of years reveals that Apple's market share has been hovering around the 30-35% mark for a long time. In 2020, for example, Apple boasted nearly 33% of the global smartwatch market, dipping slightly to 30.1% the following year. The only companies that posed some semblance of competition to Apple were Samsung and Huawei.

As the smartwatch space continued to evolve, Samsung seems to have eventually figured that launching iterative variants of its Galaxy Watch products wasn't doing good for them in the long run. For the same reason, when Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup in 2021, it did so by making several fundamental changes to the product. These efforts seem to have paid off, and recent reports indicate a healthy uptick in the shipments of Samsung smartwatches over the past few quarters.