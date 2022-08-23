With Gas Prices Falling, 36% Of People Don't Think Buying An Electric Car Is Necessary Now

In a survey conducted by SlashGear, 35.98% of 592 respondents in the U.S. said they don't think buying an electric car is necessary at the moment. However, 26.35% of the respondents say they are "definitely" planning to buy an electric car right now, while 37.67% are on the fence about it. Of course, with the price of gasoline falling in the U.S., we're not surprised that many people don't think buying an EV is a priority. Perhaps influencing the decision are fears of a recession due to ongoing inflation (via Reuters).

It's also possible that many people are not thinking about buying an EV because they're usually more expensive than gas-powered vehicles, as revealed by the latest report from Kelly Blue Book. Also, if you need to replace the battery in an electric vehicle like a Tesla out of pocket, you may be surprised at how much it will cost – though, to be fair, a lithium-ion battery in an electric car can last over 300k miles on average before you need a replacement.

Even with the price of gasoline going down, electric cars are significantly cheaper to fuel than gas-powered models, and that could be the reason why some respondents in the poll have made the decision to switch to an electric car. Regardless, the future looks increasingly electric, and all signs point toward a fairly rapid transition from gas-powered vehicles to fully electric alternatives as governments take steps to combat climate change.