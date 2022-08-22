The Reason Some Alienware Computers Are Banned In 6 States

At the end of July 2021, Alienware (owned by Dell) started making headlines when some of its prebuilt Aurora R10 and R12 gaming PCs suddenly became unavailable to customers in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. If you tried ordering one of its high-end gaming computers — with certain specifications, mind you — a disclaimer said that "due to power consumption regulations adopted by those states," Dell would cancel any orders destined for them.

But it only appeared on some of the R10 and R12 product listings, not all of them. Dell confirmed to The Register that a moratorium on those models had to be made because, on July 1, the California Energy Commission (CEC) began enforcing its Tier 2 energy efficiency standards for desktop computers, integrated desktops (AIO), thin clients, and mobile gaming systems.

The CEC standards looked at power consumption during short-idle, long-idle, sleep, and off-modes, which in turn impacted the device's "expandability score" (ES). The ES calculates a computer's power consumption based on what type and how many interfaces were attached (USB, Thunderbolt, PCI-Express, SATA, etc.) during non-active usage modes. It also was designed to consider the additional horsepower needed for things like high-end graphics cards, system memory, liquid cooling, case lighting, and any other gizmo gamers wanted to add to their rigs.