Alienware's Latest AMD Gaming Laptop Has A 480Hz Display

At CES 2022, Alienware gave us a glimpse of its 2022 lineup of 17-inch gaming laptops, among which was the Alienware m17 R5 — a direct successor to the Alienware m17 R4 from 2021. Back then, Alienware promised the m17 R5 lineup would go on sale starting April 2021. The machines did go on sale as planned, and as evident from the listing on Dell's website, you can buy an m17 R5 machine right now in both Intel and AMD configurations.

Today, however, Alienware gave the m17 R5 a mid-life upgrade by adding the option of a new machine that will use AMD's brand new graphics card: the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 GPU. The m17 R5 now also boasts of an FHD display with a 480Hz refresh rate and a response time of just 3ms.

Another product that received the AMD treatment today is Alienware's thin and light laptop called the Alienware x17 R2. Alienware already sells the Intel variants of this machine — all of them featuring Intel chips and NVIDIA graphics. The mid-life update to the x17 R2 comes with the same FHD, 480hz, 3ms display we saw on the m17 R5.

In addition to these two machines, Alienware's parent company Dell also announced the launch of a new gaming-centric machine called the Dell G16 — claimed to be the company's first 16-inch gaming laptop that is the size of a traditional 15-inch laptop.