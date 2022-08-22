Why You Won't See Warren Buffett Driving A Rolls-Royce

Billionaire investing wizard and philanthropist Warren Buffett wouldn't be the "Oracle of Omaha" if not for his prodigious business acumen. His first business was peddling five-pack gum sticks around his Omaha neighborhood for a nickel per pack, and he was just six years old (per Entrepreneur). Born Warren Edward Buffett on August 30, 1930, he bought his first six shares of Cities Service Preferred (CITGO) at just eleven years of age. He made $53,000 from delivering newspapers, collecting stamps, selling used golf balls, and detailing cars by the time he turned 16.

Warren Buffett returned to Omaha in 1956 after graduating from the Columbia Business School and studying the value investing concept pioneered by Benjamin Graham, renowned as "the father of value investing." Buffett took control of textile manufacturer Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 1965. He turned it into a diversified investment company worth $654.32 billion through various subsidiaries in retail, insurance, utilities, railroads, and manufacturing services.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Buffett is currently the world's seventh richest man, with a $103.4 billion net worth (per Forbes), and he's known internationally as the most successful investor of the 20th and 21st centuries. Despite his twelve-figure treasure chest, the "Oracle of Omaha" rarely indulges in ultra-expensive luxury cars like Bentleys or Rolls-Royces. You'll be fascinated to learn why he prefers to keep it simple despite his Mariana Trench-deep pockets.