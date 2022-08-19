Every Game Coming To The Sega Genesis Mini 2

If you're into retro games, you're going to love today's announcement from Sega — the company just revealed the full roster of titles that will be available to play upon the release of its upcoming throwback console. Dubbed the Sega Genesis Mini 2, the miniature console is going to hit the market on October 27. Seeing as we're getting a total of 60 games, that marks a massive bump over the previous-gen Genesis Mini that maxed out at 40. Some of these titles are real gems that haven't been seen in forever, having only been released through the Sega CD system previously. The console will also serve up an upgraded six-button controller.

To announce all of these games, Sega of America put out an exciting video that lasts over seven minutes and covers the entire game list — you can see it embedded below. There are some absolute classics that were pretty much a guarantee to arrive, but there are also forgotten oldies-but-goldies that many of us will be happy to play through yet again on more modern hardware.

One of the highlights is the inevitable "Sonic the Hedgehog" which Nintendo has already resurrected through the Switch console. Indeed, Sega is not the first to make the move to give gamers a glimpse of the past — the Nintendo Switch Online covers some of the most iconic NES and SNES games, but now, Sega will have a worthy rival available through a different console.