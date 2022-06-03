Sega's Newest Mini Console Has Us Excited For The Genesis Mini 2
Sega has recently announced in a Japanese livestream that it will be releasing a new mini console based on the Mega Drive (also known as the Sega Genesis in the U.S.). The new console will be called the Mega Drive Mini 2 and is slated to include 50 pre-loaded games, including titles from both the Mega Drive and its Mega CD/Sega CD add-on. In 2019, Sega released the first Mega Drive Mini console as well as the Genesis Mini. This one was based on the Mega Drive as well and came with 42 pre-loaded games ready to play. It included two classic controllers and allowed gamers to play these retro titles on HDTVs. Sega's first foray into the mini console trend — which Nintendo began with its NES Mini — was a success, so it's little surprise that we're seeing the company announce a follow-up.
If Sega's first mini console is any indication of what it can do, it's safe to say the next iteration will be one worth looking forward to. Already, 11 of the mini console's pre-loaded games have been revealed, as well as a date of release.
What we know about the Mega Drive Mini 2
This new mini console will release in Japan on October 27, going for 9,980 yen, or around $75. As of now, there are no set plans for a western release. Currently, these are the classic games confirmed for the Mega Drive Mini 2:
- "Silpheed"
- "Shining Force CD"
- "Sonic CD"
- "Mansion of Hidden Souls"
- "Popful Mail"
- "Virtua Racing"
- "Bonanza Bros."
- "Shining in the Darkness"
- "Thunder Force IV"
- "Magical Taruruto"
- "Fantasy Zone"
Sega also promises more arcade ports to come to the Mega Drive Mini 2 (via VGC). Of course, with Sega promising 50 games on the Mega Drive Mini 2, the games listed here are just the tip of the iceberg. Hopefully, we can expect Sega to announce a date for a Genesis Mini 2 console sometime soon. With the first Genesis Mini becoming a hit, and one of the best mini consoles to date, western fans of the console should certainly start getting excited.