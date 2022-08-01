Sega Warns Genesis Mini 2 Launch In US May Be Disappointing

Nostalgia can be a very strong emotion and, as it turns out, a profitable one, as well. The past few years have seen the revival of some old designs and products, from the resurrection of the turntable to the modern reinterpretation of the Polaroid photo format. We've also seen this in the gaming industry, where miniature versions of old gaming consoles and even arcade cabinets have been launched to much success. There doesn't seem to be any stopping this trend, and one more retro mini console will be making its way to the public soon. Unfortunately for those in the U.S., getting their hands on Sega's upcoming Genesis Mini 2 will prove to be not only difficult to acquire, but also costly.

Sega is a brand that is mostly known for its games today, especially to a younger generation of gamers. In the past, however, it rubbed shoulders with Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony as one of the biggest console manufacturers in the industry. The Sega Dreamcast might be its best-known and most-loved hardware, but it was the Sega Genesis — or Mega Drive in Japan — that really put the company's name on the map, even if it was panned by many critics when compared to Nintendo's SNES.

Back in June, Sega announced that it will be launching a follow-up to its successful Genesis Mini retro console from 2019. The next-gen model will have a more compact design and more games, including an unreleased title that has yet to be revealed. The highlight is that the collection of classic titles will include some from the Sega CD roster, a set that hasn't been made officially available elsewhere. The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will be launched in Japan and the U.S. like before, but fans in the latter region may not be too happy with the conditions.