Nintendo Switch Online Gets Three More Genesis Games, Including Two Treasure Classics

Nintendo has been slowly but steadily filling out its classic games on Switch list since it first released its NES and SNES libraries back in September 2018, and it's not slowing down yet. As of March 16, 2022, a trio of old games have been added to its Sega Genesis lineup – though, unfortunately, there's still no sign of "Decap Attack."

Accessing the newly added titles will require a bit of extra cash if you aren't already subscribed to Nintendo's online service, however. Its Nintendo Switch Online plan — which offers a family membership for $34.99 per year or individual membership for $3.99 per month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 per year — is all you need to start playing NES and Super Nintendo games.

But if you want to be able to play the newer Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries you'll need to sign up for or upgrade to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack plan at $49.99 per year for individuals or $79.99 for families. Along with N64 and Genesis games, this will also let you download the "Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass" DLCs for free.