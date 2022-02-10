Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Serves Up 48 Remastered Tracks

Nintendo hasn't specified which courses exactly will be released, but it does mention that some of them will be remastered versions of tracks from previous games. There are two ways to gain access to the expansion, both of which are available right now, even if the tracks will not be released for another month. Users making a single purchase will only have to pay once in order to access all six waves of courses.

If you'd rather make a one-time purchase, simply head to the Nintendo Shop and pre-order the Booster Course Pass for $24.99. However, if you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you will be able to access the content as it's released as part of your $49/year subscription. The downside here is that you may need to renew the subscription in order to play through all six waves of content. On the other hand, the subscription gives access to other DLCs, such as Animal Crossing, as well as Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.

The Booster Pass seems like a good way for Nintendo to prolong the life of this classic Nintendo Switch title. Many users were looking forward to an announcement regarding an entirely new game, but Nintendo chose to release 48 tracks for the existing title instead. It's possible that the Switch just doesn't offer enough of an upgrade to warrant a whole new game with the same premise, but 48 tracks will certainly fill up a fair amount of time for even the most avid racers. Perhaps Nintendo will hold off Mario Kart 9 until it releases a new console in some vaguely distant future.