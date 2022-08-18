Lincoln Model L100 Concept Is Hyper-Luxury Electrification With Wild Doors And A Disco Floor

Lincoln is no stranger to concept cars with serious presence, and nobody could accuse the Lincoln Model L100 Concept of being anything but striking. A high-tech nod back to the 1922 Model L — which the automaker claims as its first true luxury vehicle — the Pebble Beach design study envisages a thoroughly modern interpretation of lavish motoring. A world, indeed, of zero emissions and no human driver.

Unsurprisingly, then, the Model L100 Concept is fully-electric. Lincoln isn't giving specifics in terms of battery size, the power or range from the motors, or even how many of those motors it envisages in the car. All it says is that there are "next generation battery call and pack technologies" in play, which will enable "game changing energy density."

Lincoln

Arguably as important, though, is how the automaker envisages the packaging of that electrification all working. By integrating the battery packs structurally in the concept, Lincoln says it has been able to make better use of interior space, as well as unlock exterior design advantages.