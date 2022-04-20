Lincoln Star Concept Teases Four 'American Luxury' EVs To Come

The Lincoln Star Concept isn't headed to production, the automaker is quick to point out, but it does give some heavy nods to what we can expect when those first BEVs arrive. Its main purpose is to show off the next generation of Quiet Flight DNA — Lincoln's branding for its aesthetic principles — and, in particular, a new fascia.

Gone is the traditional, chrome-edged grille. In its place is a symbolic nod to the cooling role of the old Lincoln face, but here reimagined as a dynamic light show. That includes mesh-style patterning around a light-up Lincoln star logo, with the LEDs continuing up around the slimline headlamps and onto the leading edge of the hood. The whole hood is a sheet of electrochromic dimming glass and lifts up, while the front slides out like a drawer, revealing a dual-level storage compartment.

From the side, meanwhile, aerodynamics have clearly been a key consideration. The windshield is sharply raked, leading into a long, sloping roofline that narrows to a tapered rear hatch. More accent lighting features, including in the roofline — emphasizing the "floating" conceit — and embedded in the wheel arches.

At the rear, there are echoes of the front fascia treatment. Similar patterning spans the full trunk, with the Lincoln name illuminated, and the tailgate clamshells open in two halves. That allows it to be used as comfortable seating for tailgating and similar. The automaker says it's all intended to be more modern than its current SUVs.