Here's What A Pokémon World Championships Nintendo DSi XL Is Worth Today

One does not simply buy a Pokémon World Championships Nintendo DSi XL brand new, and there's a good reason why it's worth a lot today. The Nintendo DSi XL is the fourth iteration of its successor, the DS. Otherwise known in Japan as the DSi LL, it was brought to North American shores in 2010 carrying a $189.99 price tag. As its name suggests, the DSi XL upsized almost everything about the original version, from its larger dual screens to its longer battery life. Although its base version wasn't particularly expensive, there was an exclusive variant that even the most avid collectors couldn't get their hands on.

This is where the Pokémon World Championships come in; a tournament where some of the most skilled players get to win rare, exclusive prizes. In 2012, the very best had to compete for a chance to actually be in the "Pokémon Black 2/White 2" games (via IGN). Two years prior to that, however, one of the top prizes was a special-edition yellow Nintendo DSi XL emblazoned with a custom hula-dancing Pikachu graphic. Only a few of these Hawaiian-themed DSi XLs are being sold online, and when one does appear, expect to pay at least four figures.