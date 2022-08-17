How To Build A Fart Detector Using Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi is a tiny single-board computer (SBC) that easily offers the processing power of a crude yet full-fledged computer. You can install various basic tools and games on a Raspberry Pi module or use it as a dedicated device to control other smart appliances in your vicinity. Raspberry Pi is also an excellent choice for building practical learning or research equipment, such as a weather monitor, or something as amusing and peculiar as a fart detector.

Farting is a fairly natural and healthy process, not just for the one letting farts out but also for those around them. However, at the same time, farts can be extremely displeasing and terrorizing, especially if you have a chronic farter like a family member or a pet. If you are fed up with the one that constantly loads up the air around you, you might benefit from some warning in advance. In fact, you can build a mechanical nose — a fart detector – using Raspberry Pi.

The apparatus is simple to build but will require some experience or background in coding or the patience to watch and learn. It may be in your favor to seek help from a friend or colleague with previous hands-on experience with Raspberry Pi devices, but it's not absolutely necessary. To start building a fart detector using a Raspberry Pi, you must first gather a few things.