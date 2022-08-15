Mercedes' Wild F200 Concept Ditched The Steering Wheel Decades Ago And Still Looks Fresh

Vehicles are constantly being reimagined, reworked, and reinvented. Electric vehicles are currently taking over the market and yet were seen as an impractical niche only a few years ago. Even gas-powered cars are more electrically reliant than ever before. Driver aids are constantly being thought up and added, all of which rely on wiring and battery power. As a result, the car has transformed from an almost purely mechanical device into a kind of hybrid. Sometimes things go to extremes and seemingly vital components are removed.

If leaks are to be believed, Apple's eventual take on the self-driving car will lack a wheel, pedals, or any other kind of control mechanism. This kind of move would set the tech giant apart from rival companies that are also working on self-driving technology. Every other automaker, including Tesla, Mercedes, and BMW, has elected to keep manual controls in their patents and prototypes.

While it may seem novel in the world of self-driving cars, Apple isn't the first company to ditch the concept of a steering wheel. Mercedes was at the forefront of innovation in the '90s, and its S-class range was the first to come with features that are still considered high-end or modern to this day. These features include radar-guided cruise control and an electronic stability program. Mercedes even pioneered the use of anti-lock brakes. However, some of the ideas they came up with in the '90s didn't stick around, and in hindsight, it's pretty clear why.