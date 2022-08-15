Here's How Mars Could Play A Key Role In Asteroid Mining

The concept of mining asteroids for their mineral riches has long been a staple of science fiction, but the scientific expectations are realistic and private firms are already making moves to grab a piece of the pie. Even NASA is actively soliciting concepts and working models that could one day turn the dream into reality.

Take for example Mini Bee, a proposal that entered the Phase III studies within the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program back in 2019. The plan is to harvest water vapor and volatile chemical compounds from an asteroid using a technique called optical mining. The goal is to excavate the asteroid and collect target materials into a containment unit attached to the spacecraft.

However, sending a spacecraft to near-Earth asteroids is not the most economical idea, given their smaller size and mineral density. On a similar note, sending retrieval units to larger asteroids that are further away and maintaining a chain of transport between them and Earth won't exactly be cheap either.

This is where Mars and satellites come into the picture, providing closer access to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Asteroids in our nearby asteroid belt are large and abundant, which means mining them would be easier and economically reasonable if a base was established on Mars or its natural satellites Phobos and Deimos. It might sound fantastical, but a few experts ran the numbers and propose that a Mars-based asteroid mining base would be the optimal strategy for asteroid mining.