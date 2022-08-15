Advertisements Could Be All Over Your iPhone Soon

Granted, ads aren't an entirely new concept on Apple devices. Some of your built-in iPhone, iPad, or Mac apps already use them, in fact. From the App Store's "recommended" search results to banners in Apple News, chances are you've encountered a few. Thing is, according to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman there's a good chance we're going to be seeing a lot more of this kind of thing — whether we want to or not.

As Gurman goes on to point out, having ads (targeted ads, no less) on an expensive, premium device like an iPhone or iPad feels a little disingenuous given Apple's typical stance on privacy. It is possible to turn off personalized ads, assuming the device's owner is aware of the option and knows how to access it (go to Settings, Privacy, Apple Advertising), but that only stops the ads from using demographic data. It doesn't actually prevent the ads from appearing.