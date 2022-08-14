Apple Ads May Become More Prominent As Hardware Sales Plateau

Given Apple's stance on ads from the likes of Facebook and Google, people might presume that the company is completely against advertisements. For that reason, it may come as a shock to all but the keenest Apple user that the company does have ads of its own, but the fact that they're so discreet is a testament to Apple's tasteful implementation. That, however, might be changing drastically in the near future, as the company is now reportedly aiming to grow its advertising business to double-digit revenues. Of course, the story's bound to get a little bit complicated, given how Apple has effectively limited the powers of its would-be competitors, putting it yet again in the role of a company that's using its position and power to potentially monopolize another market.

Ads have actually been around on Apple products, particularly the iPhone and the iPad, for half a decade now. At the moment, they only appear in the App Store when you search for certain things, as well as in the News and Stock apps. In the latter two, ads are just like your normal ads, but App Store ads appear as promoted apps in spots that developers or publishers have paid for.

Apple's advertising platform is just one part of its overall services business, a segment that the company has been trying to grow steadily over the years. Selling hardware has always been Apple's primary source of revenue, but that has started to slow down recently. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now reports that the company is aiming to triple its ad revenue from $4 billion per year to double-digit figures, and it's reportedly going to take more steps to reach that goal.