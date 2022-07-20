Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan May Not Cover All Available Shows

Netflix remains the world's most popular video streaming service, but it isn't immune to the dynamics of the market and the whims of consumers. The company has posted its first-ever subscriber decline in the decade or so it has been operating, and it even lost as many as 970,000 by the second quarter of 2022 (via CNN). The streaming giant is confident, however, that it already has a successful strategy in the works to remedy that: it has confirmed plans to create an ad-supported tier that will have a more affordable monthly fee, something that has been a long-standing practice in many subscription-based services.

That said, just because you're seeing ads and still paying a subscription doesn't mean you'll have access to all that Netflix has to offer, as a recent report reveals. Ad-supported streaming services are nothing new, and, to some extent, Netflix is the outlier here. Many video and music streaming services offer a free tier and try to recoup losses through commercials. In Netflix's case, however, that ad-laden tier might not be free of charge at all but carry a significantly lower monthly subscription fee.

Netflix seems to be quite intent on making this happen and wants to launch this tier before the year is over. It is far from ready, though, and the company admits it is still in the very early stages. That apparently involves trudging through the legal maze of content licensing and talking with studios about whether their content can be shown on this ad-supported tier.