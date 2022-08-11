Xiaomi 12 Lite Review: A Mid-Tier Workhorse

The upper echelons of the smartphone market are filled with big brands locked in fierce competition. The middle tiers, on the other hand, are flooded with phones that are so similar to one another that choosing between them has become a Herculean task. There's no stopping the market machinery, either, so we're bound to get more entries into this race. In July 2022, Xiaomi launched a new member of its Xiaomi 12 series, the one that carries the "lite" moniker. That descriptor carries some negative baggage, often implying it might not be worth anything except to the most cash-strapped buyer. But the Xiaomi 12 Lite does have a few bullet points on its spec sheet that suggest there's more to it than meets the eye. Of course, we had to take a deeper look to confirm whether this seemingly nondescript phone can stand out from the crowd.

The model doesn't have an award-winning design, that's for sure, but that's not to say that the phone is completely forgettable. For the first time, Xiaomi has managed to stay a bit consistent with the design language within a generation, but with a few tweaks that make the Xiaomi 12 Lite stand out from its siblings. Most notable are the very flat edges surrounding the phone in line with the current design trends. Some people find it beautiful, while others find it painful to hold. Either way, few will argue that it doesn't look stylish these days.

The rest of the phone's design is minimalist and refreshingly conservative. The rectangular camera bump occupies only as much space as it needs without being obnoxious or excessive. There is a lack of unnecessary markings and buttons on its plastic frame, which sadly also lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. The frosted glass back refracts light at angles to create an interesting visual, but there are no gimmicks like color-changing hues or faux leather. In other words, the Xiaomi 12 Lite's design is clean and simple, and you'd probably have a hard time picking it out from a lineup.