Biden Passes Bill To Boost Chip Manufacturing In The U.S.

Semiconductors are inarguably the most important component in any modern electronic device, forming the basis of electrical processes that make a computer's brain work properly. As time has worn on, semiconductors have become more efficient and more compact, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant damage to many of the critical supply lines and semiconductor fabrication plants that provide the world's electronic building blocks.

This ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has negatively impacted sales for many companies across several consumer industries. In April, Apple's iPhone 14 was predicted to release with the same A15 chip as seen in the current iPhone 13 models, and the company's slowdown in sales resulted in a drop in stock value that steadily continued into June, bottoming out at a low of $130.04 per share on June 16, according to the NASDAQ (via Google Finance) before gradually rebounding.

Computer manufacturers like Apple aren't the only ones affected. A wide variety of industries rely on semiconductors in 2022, especially given that a significant number of new appliances and vehicles rely on computer chips even for rudimentary-seeming functions like seatbelt tightening and the braking systems in cars. Recently, General Motors reported that it would need to complete the development of more than 95,000 unsellable vehicles over the latter half of 2022. The reason? A lack of semiconductors to build the computer chips that would power many of the critical functions of those vehicles, making them unsafe to drive.