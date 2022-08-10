One Of F1's Best Drivers Nearly Appeared In 'Top Gun: Maverick'

One of the most accomplished Formula One champions almost played a meaty role in the Tom Cruise-starred "Top Gun: Maverick", which happens to be one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of the past few years. In a recent tell-all interview with Vanity Fair, the Formula One driver in question discussed everything from his career struggles and achievements to his entrepreneurial side and venture into the glitzy world of film-making.

He is not really a stranger to the world of big-budget Hollywood films. His cameo role in Ben Stiller's "Zoolander 2" generated quite some buzz in 2016, while the Mercedes driver called the whole experience of filming "strange" with the star-studded cast. However, his more famous role was in Pixar's "Cars 2" and its sequel, in which he voiced a personal assistant named Hamilton.

As for his potential involvement with "Top Gun: Maverick," it was the record-breaking athlete who reached out to Tom Cruise for a role in the movie, which has now crossed the $1.35 billion figure as its global box office tally. The racing ace said he was a fan of the original film that came out in 1986, and as soon as he heard that a sequel was in active development, he reached out to Cruise, who also co-produced the film. Cruise, in fact, agreed to a role much juicier than the track champion was willing to take.