New HomePod And HomePod Mini Could Be The Start Of A Smart Home Line

Apple was fashionably late to the smart speaker party, and if its total number of products is to be considered, it almost seems disinterested in that market. Of course, the company would greatly benefit if it invested heavily in this aspect of the smart home, but in typical Apple fashion, it is taking its sweet time to make sure all the pieces are in place before making its killer move. It seems that the wait may be over, though, and Apple is picking up the pace with a new HomePod smart speaker coming soon. That, however, might just be the opening salvo, and Apple may have more in store for smart homes in the very near future with devices that could give Amazon and Google a run for their money.

Unlike almost all of its products, the very first HomePod speaker came a year after it was announced, putting Apple fans on edge about whether it would happen at all. By the time the model arrived in 2018, the Amazon Echo and Google Home had already been on the market for years. Reception of the Apple HomePod was also moderately positive, with reviews praising its sound quality but criticizing its lack of features compared to the growing number of smart speakers on the market.

Fast-forward four years later, and the original HomePod was replaced by the HomePod mini. Though Apple has addressed most of the criticism in terms of features, there have only been two HomePod models ever launched. There is plenty of room for improvement in ways that software updates can't deliver, and it seems that Apple is finally ready to take the smart home market by storm.