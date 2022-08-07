This Slime Could Save Your Life

The researchers who created the slime robot have suggested that the main use for this technology would be within the digestive system (via The Guardian.) In this way, it could be utilized to pick up foreign objects that have been swallowed and need to be removed from the body. One example of this would be in preventing harm from an object such as a battery. Battery leakage is toxic, but if the slime were to capture and encase it, this would prevent any of the chemicals from causing havoc in the body.

There are still some issues with the magnetic slime robot, however. And the concept hasn't been tested yet. One issue is that the coating on the slime is made of silica, the same material in those small packets on items meant to keep them fresh which always read "Do not eat." That's because they're toxic to the body. Hypothetically, having the silica-coated slime in the body for a short duration of time would be more safe, and could be worth it if there's a foreign object with much more potential to harm (via The Guardian).

The magnetic slime robot will need to be tested in a medical environment in order for it to be used in the future, and there are no plans to do it yet. But, it's not entirely impossible that in the future, this slime could save some people's lives.